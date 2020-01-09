Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Exfo had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Exfo updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.09–0.05 EPS.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Exfo has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $272.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01.

Get Exfo alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXFO shares. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Exfo in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exfo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.