Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Earnings Results

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

LEN stock opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Lennar has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $62.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.44.

Get Lennar alerts:

In related news, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $294,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.