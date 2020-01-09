R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,250 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 7.1% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 17,012.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,047 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,047,848,000 after purchasing an additional 812,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.48.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,712 shares of company stock worth $12,554,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $337.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.54 and its 200 day moving average is $295.27. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $231.71 and a 12 month high of $339.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

