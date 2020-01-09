Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) will announce sales of $17.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.40 million. Falcon Minerals posted sales of $26.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year sales of $72.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $73.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $85.85 million, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $91.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.80 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

NASDAQ FLMN opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $607.67 million, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $9.53.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 117,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $748,107.72. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 412.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 97,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,277,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 163,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 35.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 194,333 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 960,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 60,230 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 1,296.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 1,858,954 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

