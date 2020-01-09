Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get Trimble alerts:

In other Trimble news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 308,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $12,398,543.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,605 shares in the company, valued at $25,739,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,060,674. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 1,166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,270,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,312,000 after buying an additional 1,170,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,615,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,574,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $410,400,000 after acquiring an additional 602,351 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 57.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,762,000 after acquiring an additional 411,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,284,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,050,386,000 after acquiring an additional 346,945 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trimble has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $46.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.