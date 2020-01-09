Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) Given $26.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.50 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Middlefield Banc an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBCN shares. ValuEngine lowered Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 687.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $167.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.29.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

