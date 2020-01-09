Zacks: GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $15.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GreenTree Hospitality Group an industry rank of 175 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GHG. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.40 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. CLSA set a $15.30 price objective on GreenTree Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $15.99.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.