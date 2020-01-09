Zacks: Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.56 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GFED. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.70% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFED stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $108.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

