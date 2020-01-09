Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 10,140 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,773% compared to the typical volume of 353 put options.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $1,800,794.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $772,446.92. Insiders have sold a total of 293,483 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Svb Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of DCPH opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

