Amc Networks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,191 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,789% compared to the typical volume of 116 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Amc Networks by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amc Networks by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amc Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Amc Networks by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Amc Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Amc Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.85.

Amc Networks stock opened at $40.69 on Thursday. Amc Networks has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

