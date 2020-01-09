Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,509 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,147% compared to the typical volume of 121 put options.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,729.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering cut Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.72.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $67.93 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 13.44%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.