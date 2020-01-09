Traders Buy High Volume of AT&T Call Options (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,911,264 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,435% compared to the average volume of 42,142 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 33.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $39.37 on Thursday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $286.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.