Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of CNX Midstream Partners Put Options (NYSE:CNXM)

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 42,430 put options on the company. This is an increase of 81,496% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.

CNXM opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 57.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXM. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNXM shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on CNX Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

