Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of AerCap Put Options (NYSE:AER)

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,178 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,832% compared to the typical daily volume of 268 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER stock opened at $60.65 on Thursday. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $40.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

