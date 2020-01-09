Stock Traders Buy High Volume of The Rubicon Project Call Options (NYSE:RUBI)

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,950 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,159% compared to the typical volume of 552 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUBI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

In other The Rubicon Project news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $38,130.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 376,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 83,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $631,300.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,397 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUBI. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 959.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 497,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the second quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 63.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 103,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 51.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 88,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RUBI opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The Rubicon Project has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $557.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Rubicon Project will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

