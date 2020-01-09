Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Buckle Call Options (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,270 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,209% compared to the average volume of 97 call options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Buckle by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $26.56 on Thursday. Buckle has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Buckle had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $224.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Buckle will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

