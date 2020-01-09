Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI) Trading Up 1.4%

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Navigator Global Investments Ltd (ASX:NGI)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$2.88 ($2.04) and last traded at A$2.84 ($2.01), approximately 105,085 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.80 ($1.99).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$2.74 and a 200 day moving average of A$3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87.

About Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI)

HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.

