iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) shares fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.96 and last traded at $36.00, 5,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 2,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6495 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.