ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Trading Up 6.2%

ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) shares were up 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, approximately 2,725 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

About ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

