Absolute Equity Performance Fund (ASX:AEG) Shares Down 0.9%

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Ltd (ASX:AEG) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.06 ($0.75) and last traded at A$1.06 ($0.75), approximately 16,774 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.07 ($0.76).

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.72 million and a PE ratio of -66.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.97.

About Absolute Equity Performance Fund (ASX:AEG)

Absolute Equity Performance Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund employs fundamental analysis and uses fundamental research to select securities and generate return.

