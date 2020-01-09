Auswide Bank (ASX:ABA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Shares of Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$5.96 ($4.23) and last traded at A$5.99 ($4.25), 28,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.00 ($4.26).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$5.79 and its 200-day moving average is A$5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $251.41 million and a P/E ratio of 14.61.

About Auswide Bank (ASX:ABA)

Auswide Bank Ltd provides various personal and business banking products and services. The company accepts personal and business accounts, and term deposits; and grants home loans, car and personal loans, business loans, and overdrafts. The company also offers credit cards; self-managed superannuation fund accounts; and home and contents, landlord, car, caravan or trailer, boat, travel, trade and services, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance to protect professional office based business.

