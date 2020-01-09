Bmo Us Put Write Unt Etf (TSE:ZPW) Trading 0.3% Higher

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Bmo Us Put Write Unt Etf (TSE:ZPW) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.98 and last traded at C$15.98, 2,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.93.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.21.

