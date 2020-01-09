Helen of Troy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,270 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,296% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 55.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9,811.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $183.07 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $188.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day moving average of $154.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.79. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

