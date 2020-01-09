ZIP (ASX:Z1P) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Zip Co Ltd (ASX:Z1P) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$3.41 ($2.41) and last traded at A$3.42 ($2.43), 2,263,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.45 ($2.45).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.61. The company has a current ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 31.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 769.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.29.

ZIP Company Profile (ASX:Z1P)

Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia and New Zealand. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses across various industries through online and in-store. The company provides zip Pay and zip Money, which are digital wallets that enable customers to buy now and pay them over time for purchases online and in-store; and Pocketbook, a mobile app that automatically categorizes spending.

