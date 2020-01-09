Apollo Tourism & Leisure (ASX:ATL) Trading 1.1% Higher

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd (ASX:ATL)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.47 ($0.33) and last traded at A$0.45 ($0.32), 71,252 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.45 ($0.32).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.07. The stock has a market cap of $80.98 million and a PE ratio of 17.40.

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Company Profile (ASX:ATL)

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd, a tourism leisure company, manufactures, imports, rents, sells, and distributes recreational vehicles in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers motorhomes, campervans, and caravans under the Winnebago, Adria, and Talvor brands.

