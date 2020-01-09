Althea Group (ASX:AGH) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Althea Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:AGH) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.45 ($0.32) and last traded at A$0.45 ($0.32), approximately 2,493,577 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.46 ($0.33).

The company has a market capitalization of $102.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.69.

About Althea Group (ASX:AGH)

Althea Group Holdings Limited imports, cultivates, produces, and supplies medicinal cannabis in Australia. It offers cannabis oil under the Capilano, Champlain Indica, Jasper, and Rideau names; and dried flower under the Henik name. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

