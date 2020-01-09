Adairs (ASX:ADH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Adairs Ltd (ASX:ADH) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.34 ($1.66) and last traded at A$2.28 ($1.62), approximately 395,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.27 ($1.61).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $392.26 million and a P/E ratio of 13.02.

About Adairs (ASX:ADH)

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of homewares and home furnishings in Australia and New Zealand. The company's product range includes categories, such as quilt covers and coverlets, sheets, cotton flannelettes, pillowcases, quilts, pillows, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, blankets, nursery products, valances and bedwraps, bedspreads, mattress toppers, bath mats, bath robes and slippers, kids beach products and towels, cushions, throws, gifts and toys, wall arts, rugs, laundry and home care products, chairs, bedheads, storage and shelves, ottomans and bench seats, and tables, as well as pots and plants, gifts, baskets, throws, home décor and fragrance products, mirrors, lighting products, and tableware and pets products.

