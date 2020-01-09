Pushpay (ASX:PPH) Trading Up 2.1%

Pushpay Holdings Ltd (ASX:PPH) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$3.98 ($2.82) and last traded at A$3.98 ($2.82), approximately 54,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.90 ($2.77).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of A$3.36.

About Pushpay (ASX:PPH)

Pushpay Holdings Limited provides engagement and payment solutions to the faith sector, not-for-profit organizations, and education providers. Its engagement solutions enable connections and mobile commerce tools that facilitate non-point of sale payments. Pushpay Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

