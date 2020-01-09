Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Shares Up 4.1%

Cuentas Inc (OTCMKTS:CUEN) shares shot up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.85, 712 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

About Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN)

Cuentas Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and telecommunications mobility, and remittance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company promotes and distributes prepaid and general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards under the NextCALA brand; and designs, develops, produces, markets, and provides HD video platforms, call processing engines, and telephony networks.

