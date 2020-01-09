Antipodes Global Investment (ASX:APL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Antipodes Global Investment Company Ltd (ASX:APL)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.06 ($0.75) and last traded at A$1.05 ($0.74), approximately 213,427 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.05 ($0.74).

The company has a market cap of $579.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.98.

About Antipodes Global Investment (ASX:APL)

Antipodes Global Investment Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Antipodes Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the MSCI All Country World Net Index. Antipodes Global Investment Company Limited was formed on October 11, 2016 and is domiciled in Australia.

