BluGlass (ASX:BLG) Shares Down 9.5%

BluGlass Limited (ASX:BLG)’s share price fell 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), 1,444,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.07).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77.

BluGlass Company Profile (ASX:BLG)

BluGlass Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of group III nitrides used in the development of new processes and equipment for the manufacture of light emitting diodes (LED) and solar cells in Australia. The company develops and commercializes Remote Plasma Chemical Vapour Deposition, a patented low temperature technology for manufacturing semiconductor materials and power electronics.

