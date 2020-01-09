Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:RIV)

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:RIV opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $17.75.

In other news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $90,119.04. Also, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 38,597 shares of company stock valued at $627,561.

