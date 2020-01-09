Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:RIV)

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSE:RIV opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $17.75.
Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.
