Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:RIV)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:RIV opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $17.75.

In other news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 5,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $90,119.04. Also, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 38,597 shares of company stock valued at $627,561.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Dividend History for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18
Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18
Neenah Inc CEO John P. O’donnell Sells 15,229 Shares
Neenah Inc CEO John P. O’donnell Sells 15,229 Shares
Quebecor Director Jean-François Pruneau Sells 53,100 Shares of Stock
Quebecor Director Jean-François Pruneau Sells 53,100 Shares of Stock
Xencor Inc Major Shareholder John S. Stafford III Sells 58,862 Shares
Xencor Inc Major Shareholder John S. Stafford III Sells 58,862 Shares
Steelcase Inc. Director Robert C. Pew III Sells 50,000 Shares
Steelcase Inc. Director Robert C. Pew III Sells 50,000 Shares
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report