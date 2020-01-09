Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) CEO John P. O’donnell Sells 15,229 Shares

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $1,035,724.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,075.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:NP opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55. Neenah Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Neenah had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Neenah Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NP. TheStreet raised Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neenah by 8.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Neenah by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Neenah by 0.3% in the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 118,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in Neenah by 15.0% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Neenah by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

