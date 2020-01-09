Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Director Jean-François Pruneau Sells 53,100 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Director Jean-François Pruneau sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.10, for a total transaction of C$1,757,716.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447,500 shares in the company, valued at C$14,813,145.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18
Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18
Neenah Inc CEO John P. O’donnell Sells 15,229 Shares
Neenah Inc CEO John P. O’donnell Sells 15,229 Shares
Quebecor Director Jean-François Pruneau Sells 53,100 Shares of Stock
Quebecor Director Jean-François Pruneau Sells 53,100 Shares of Stock
Xencor Inc Major Shareholder John S. Stafford III Sells 58,862 Shares
Xencor Inc Major Shareholder John S. Stafford III Sells 58,862 Shares
Steelcase Inc. Director Robert C. Pew III Sells 50,000 Shares
Steelcase Inc. Director Robert C. Pew III Sells 50,000 Shares
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report