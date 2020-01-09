Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Major Shareholder John S. Stafford III Sells 58,862 Shares

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $2,107,848.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

XNCR opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor Inc has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $46.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.14.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 21.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XNCR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xencor by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

