Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Robert C. Pew III Sells 50,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SCS opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,038,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,455,000 after buying an additional 74,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,278,000 after buying an additional 788,468 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,543,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,788,000 after buying an additional 2,273,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Steelcase by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,342,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,964,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Steelcase by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after buying an additional 93,575 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti upped their price target on Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18
Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18
Neenah Inc CEO John P. O’donnell Sells 15,229 Shares
Neenah Inc CEO John P. O’donnell Sells 15,229 Shares
Quebecor Director Jean-François Pruneau Sells 53,100 Shares of Stock
Quebecor Director Jean-François Pruneau Sells 53,100 Shares of Stock
Xencor Inc Major Shareholder John S. Stafford III Sells 58,862 Shares
Xencor Inc Major Shareholder John S. Stafford III Sells 58,862 Shares
Steelcase Inc. Director Robert C. Pew III Sells 50,000 Shares
Steelcase Inc. Director Robert C. Pew III Sells 50,000 Shares
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th
RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report