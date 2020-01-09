Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Robert C. Pew III Sells 50,000 Shares

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SCS opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,038,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,455,000 after buying an additional 74,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,278,000 after buying an additional 788,468 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,543,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,788,000 after buying an additional 2,273,553 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Steelcase by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,342,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,964,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Steelcase by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after buying an additional 93,575 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti upped their price target on Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

