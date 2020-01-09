RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of RMM stock opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Dividend History for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RMM)

