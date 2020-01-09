Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola Sells 22,317 Shares

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CFX stock opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Colfax Corp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $37.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,527,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,640,000 after purchasing an additional 679,665 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,098,000 after purchasing an additional 153,362 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 2,068.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,501,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,311,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

