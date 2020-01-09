Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi Sells 13,046 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $881,257.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 288,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,501,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Janine Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $872,255.56.

On Monday, December 9th, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $825,029.04.

On Monday, November 25th, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $967,752.28.

On Monday, November 11th, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $898,999.86.

On Monday, October 28th, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $911,784.94.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Janine Pelosi sold 6,196 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $407,510.92.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.75. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $107.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,471,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,677,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,258,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,947,000. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

