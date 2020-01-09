Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Matthew S. Mcilwain Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,145,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,865,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $45.16 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.94.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 76.9% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 76.9% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 76.9% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 76.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
