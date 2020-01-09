Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Matthew S. Mcilwain Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,145,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,865,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $45.16 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.94.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 76.9% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 76.9% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 76.9% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 76.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

