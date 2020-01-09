Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (INF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 20th

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0817 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of INF opened at $14.16 on Thursday. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

In related news, insider Byass Adrian 1,500,000 shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. 5.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

Dividend History for Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd (NYSE:INF)

