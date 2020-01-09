Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

BGH opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $18.90.

In other Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd news, insider Paul John Thompson sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $80,141.95.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

