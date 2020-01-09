Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,221 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total transaction of $1,562,893.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,931,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,680,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $152.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 114.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,762,000 after buying an additional 117,093 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at about $16,225,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,087,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 291.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 53,258 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 51.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after buying an additional 33,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MORN. BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.