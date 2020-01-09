Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,221 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total transaction of $1,562,893.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,931,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,680,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ MORN opened at $152.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 114.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,762,000 after buying an additional 117,093 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter valued at about $16,225,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,087,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 291.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 53,258 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 51.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after buying an additional 33,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on MORN. BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
