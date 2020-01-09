RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

OPP stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Dividend History for RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP)

