RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

OPP stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.15.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

