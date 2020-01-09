Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Satish Mehta Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CTO Satish Mehta sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,450,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,083.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Satish Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Satish Mehta sold 26,750 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $750,070.00.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $28.62 on Thursday. Chewy Inc has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chewy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 175.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Chewy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth $45,000.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

