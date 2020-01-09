CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert Sells 36,016 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,295,855.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,185,110 shares in the company, valued at $78,620,257.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $1,298,016.64.

On Thursday, December 12th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $1,341,596.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,343,396.80.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,414,348.32.

On Monday, December 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $1,409,306.08.

On Friday, November 15th, Langley Steinert sold 23,945 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $941,756.85.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,367,887.68.

On Monday, November 11th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $1,368,968.16.

On Thursday, November 7th, Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $1,338,354.56.

On Thursday, October 10th, Langley Steinert sold 78,272 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $2,295,717.76.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CarGurus by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CarGurus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.09.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.