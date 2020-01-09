Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Michael R. Haske Sells 17,197 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ PCTY opened at $130.22 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $131.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
