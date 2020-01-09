Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Michael R. Haske Sells 17,197 Shares of Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $130.22 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $131.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $481,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 184,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 19.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 688,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,182,000 after acquiring an additional 111,014 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

