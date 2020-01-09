Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Roy Benhorin Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roy Benhorin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Roy Benhorin sold 100,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,000.00.

ZM stock opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $107.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.75.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

