ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Insider Pui San Kwan Sells 122,912 Shares of Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) insider Pui San Kwan sold 122,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $4,249,067.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCXI opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. ChemoCentryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth $46,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 104.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth $133,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

