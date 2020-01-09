Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem Sells 722,647 Shares

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 722,647 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $54,017,863.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DOCU opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $76.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.75.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,338,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,179,000 after buying an additional 6,051,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after buying an additional 2,537,764 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,119,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,705,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,314,000 after buying an additional 1,035,506 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

